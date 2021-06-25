हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

Karnataka govt issues new relaxations, allows marriage functions with 40 attendees

According to an order issued by the State government, those organising marriages should obtain permission from either the Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area or Tahsildar at the taluks.

Photo courtesy: PTI

Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Friday (June 25) permitted the conduct of marriage functions in choultries, hotels, resorts and function halls involving not more than 40 guests.

The weddings can be held from June 28 with some conditions.

According to an order issued by the State government, those organising marriages should obtain permission from either the Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area or Tahsildar at the taluks.

The officer concerned shall issue 40 passes per marriage function by name, the order said. Only people with passes would be allowed to attend the marriage and they shall not be transferable, the order said.

People attending the function have been asked to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour, it added.

