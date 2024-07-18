Karnataka Govt Shuts Bengaluru Mall Which Denied Entry To Farmer For Wearing Dhoti For 7 Days

The Karnataka government has ordered the closure of a Bengaluru mall for seven days. This decision comes in response to an incident where a farmer was allegedly denied entry due to his traditional attire—a 'dhoti' paired with a white shirt. Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh assured the House that action would be taken against the mall in accordance with the law, and the mall would be closed for seven days. The incident sparked outrage in the Legislative Assembly, with lawmakers cutting across party lines condemning the act.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh announced the government's decision in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, labeling the incident at G T World Mall as a violation of dignity and self-respect that cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

In a shopping mall in Bangalore, a farmer who provides rice for the country was insulted. Farmer Fakirappa, who had gone with his son to watch a movie at GT World Mall, was not allowed by the security on the grounds that he was wearing a dhoti (panche). #banglore pic.twitter.com/kicC9tkBmb — Madhan Goud (@MadhanGoud19) July 17, 2024

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday when septuagenarian Fakeerappa from Haveri district visited the mall with his family to watch a movie. He was allegedly denied entry by security staff due to his traditional attire. The incident drew strong condemnation from Assembly Speaker U T Khader, who urged the government to take action, stating that "merciless action should be taken, however big the mall owner or management is."

Lawmakers from various parties, including Congress MLA Laxman Savadi and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, demanded strict action against the mall management and suggested measures like cutting power supply to the mall for a week. Some MLAs also suggested forming a House committee to investigate the incident and take appropriate action.

MLA Prakash Koliwad, representing Ranebennur, spoke passionately about Fakeerappa's background and the disrespect he faced, advocating for the mall's closure. "The farmer, who has educated all his nine children, deserves respect for his traditional attire," Koliwad said.

MLA Prakash Koliwad, from Ranebennur, delivered a heartfelt speech about Fakeerappa's struggles and the disrespect he endured, calling for the shutdown of the mall. "This farmer, who has successfully educated all nine of his children, should be honored for his adherence to traditional dress," stated Koliwad.

BJP MLA R Ashoka highlighted the pattern of such disrespectful incidents and called for decisive measures to ensure they do not repeat. "We must ensure that such disrespect does not occur again," Ashoka emphasized, pressing Minister Suresh to implement stringent guidelines on dress codes for all Bengaluru establishments.

Addressing the proposal to establish a House committee, senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar questioned the effectiveness of past committees and stressed the urgency for direct and impactful government intervention.