Karnataka Guarantees Update: The Karnataka government has been reeling with financial strain since it came to power in the state riding on five guarantees that include freebies. The state's fiscal health is such that it has been working to mobilise funds to meet several basic requirements and run other government schemes.

The five guarantees include free electricity up to 200 units under the Griha Jyoti scheme, Rs. 2,000 per month to head woman of both BPL and APL families under the Griha Lakshmi scheme, 10 Kg ration for Antyodaya card holders and BPL card holders under Anna Bhagya yojana, free bus travel for women under Shakti scheme and unemployment allowance to youth under Yuvanidhi.

Recently, Congress MLA from Vijayanagar, HR Gaviyappa said that the poll guarantee schemes were straining the government's finances. "Due to Guarantee schemes, it is becoming tough to give houses; we are also requesting CM to at least let go of two schemes like the Shakti scheme and give houses, let's see what CM decides; we'll stand with CM whatever may be the decision, CM is also trying to mobilise the funds; we'll also stand with CM," he said.

Now, reacting to his statement, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that all five guarantees will continue and the Congress will issue a show-cause notice to Gaviyappa. Shivakumar said, "I don't believe that he has stated this. In case he has, we will issue a show-cause notice seeking an explanation. We have given a word to the people of the state on the guarantees and we will stand by it at any cost. No MLA of the Congress party should question the guarantee schemes, we will initiate action if anyone does so."

Last month, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge cautioned party leaders and office bearers of states to avoid making promises that do not go well with the respective state's finances.