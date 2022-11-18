Karnataka Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2022 selection list to be RELEASED TODAY at schooleducation.kar.nic.in- Steps to check here

Karnataka Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher 2022 or Karnataka GPSTR 2022 provisional selection list would release today, November 18. State Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher result date and time on Twitter. Once released, the GPSTR provisional selection list will be available for candidates to see and download on the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. According to the state education minister's official update, the tentative selection list will be made public after 6 p.m. today. Candidates would need to use the requested login information, such as their application number, birthdate, and others, to access the website. "The 1:1 'Temporary Selection' list for the recruitment of Graduate Primary School Teachers will be published on the Department's website tomorrow (Nov 18) after 6 pm," tweeted BC Nagesh.

Karnataka Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to download the selection list

Go to the official website for GPSTR, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Under the latest news section, look for the selection list.

Download the selection list. Use login credentials, if required, and check your result.

The Karnataka school education department held the GPSTR 2022 exam in May to fill 15,000 teacher positions. There were about 2 lakh applicants for the exam.