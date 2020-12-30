हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

Karnataka gram panchayat polls: Counting of votes for 5728 gram panchayats to begin shortly

Elections were held for a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 gram panchayats of 226 taluks in the state and 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray. Already, 8,074 candidates have been elected unopposed in both phases.

Counting of votes for 5728 gram panchayats in Karnataka will begin shortly

Bengaluru: Amid the Centre’s COVID-19 safety protocols, the counting of votes for 5,728 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka that went for polls in two phases will begin at 8 AM on Wednesday.

Poll officials said that elections were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase on December 22, while voting took place for 39,378 seats in the second phase on December 27. While the first phase had seen a voter turnout of about 82 per cent, it was slightly less than 81 per cent in the second phase.

As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used, the announcement of results may get delayed, election commission officials said. The results will be updated at regular intervals on the official website of the state election commission -- karsec.gov.in and ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in.

Even though these polls don`t take place on party symbols, all the political parties had put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even Assembly polls whenever they happen.

The ruling BJP had conducted a spirited campaign by launching its Gram Swaraj campaign much ahead of its rivals Congress and the JD-S with the aim of securing at least 80 per cent of the total seats.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had on Monday claimed the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win a majority of the seats. "According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 per cent BJP supported candidates will get elected in the gram panchayat polls," he said.

There are 6,004 gram panchayats in the state but the elections were announced only for 5,762. The elections for other 242 panchayats could not be announced due to various legal issues.

