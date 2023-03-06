Karnataka Health Minister Distances Self From State BJP Chief's 'Impotent' Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday distanced himself from the BJP chief Nalinkumar Kateel`s remarks against Rahul Gandhi over the COVID19 vaccine.Kateel made a personal attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi`s `single` status and for doubting the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine during a speech at Ramnagara on Monday.

Kateel said,``Rahul Gandhi is not getting married because he is impotent."He added, "Gandhi and Siddaramaiah asked people not to take vaccines. Saying you won`t have kids. But, in the night secretly they took."

K Sudhakar told the mediapersons in Bengaluru, "I don`t know in what context our president has made that remark but I`d like to keep myself away from this comment and I don`t want to support this comment."While talking about rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Sudhakar said, "We`ve also advised children, people above 65 years of age who have comorbidities and pregnant women to take preventive measures and avoid the unnecessary crowd and undertake hygiene protocols."

He added, "It`s not alarming as such, still, we thought we should meet with the expert committee and take stock of the situation...We have decided to mandate all health staff to wear masks while they are working in the facilities."

He further added, "We have also discussed the heatwave and increase in temperature. We want to avoid heatstroke. We have issued an advisory that people should stay hydrated by consuming at least 2-3 litres of water daily and add buttermilk, tender coconut, and lemon juice to their diet." (ANI)

