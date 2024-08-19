Karnataka High Court Grants Relief To Siddaramaiah In MUDA Land Scam Case

The Karnataka High Court has provided interim relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land scam case. The HC has directed the trial court to halt any proceedings against him. This decision follows the recent sanction by Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot, which authorized Siddaramaiah's prosecution. The interim relief will remain in effect until August 29, when the High Court will revisit the case.

Siddaramaiah challenged the Governor's sanction, arguing that it was "illegal and beyond the authority of law." His plea contends that allowing the prosecution could severely damage his reputation, disrupt governance, and lead to political instability. He asserts that the Governor acted with undue haste in granting the prosecution sanction, allegedly doing so within a day of receiving the complaint.

Arguments Against the Sanction

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Siddaramaiah, criticized the Governor's actions. Singhvi claimed that the sanction appeared to be part of a strategy to destabilize the Karnataka government. He argued that the Governor’s decision was made without proper consideration, citing discrepancies in the documentation and the lack of reasons provided for the sanction. Singhvi also highlighted that the complaint was selected arbitrarily from among several pending complaints.

Governor's Position

Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot has defended his decision, stating that it was necessary for a fair and impartial investigation. He has expressed satisfaction with the evidence suggesting that the alleged infractions had occurred. The sanction for prosecution was issued following petitions by activists and is intended to ensure a thorough investigation into the allegations.

What Is MUDA Land Scam?

The MUDA land scam revolves around allegations concerning the land allocated to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in Mysuru. Critics claim that the value of the land awarded was significantly inflated, amounting to a discrepancy of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore. The complaint, filed by activist TJ Abraham, accuses Siddaramaiah, his wife, son, and senior MUDA officials of irregularities in the allotment of 14 alternative sites, resulting in a loss of ₹45 crore.