Karnataka High Court: No Arrest for Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa Before June 17 Hearing

POCSO Case Against BS Yediyurappa: The High Court has instructed the police not to arrest former Chief Minister Yediyurappa in the POCSO case and has asked the EX-CM to cooperate with the investigation. The High Court has also directed Yediyurappa to appear before the CID in connection with the POCSO case on June 17.

Yediyurappa was on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.

In March, the mother of the victim had filed a complaint against Yediyurappa the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, alleging that the former chief minister had sexually assaulted her daughter. In this regard, the brother of the victim filed a petition in the court.

The fast-track court hearing the petition issued a non-bailable warrant against Yediyurappa, directing his immediate arrest. According to a statement from Yediyurappa's office, he has applied for anticipatory bail at a special court, seeking prevention from arrest.