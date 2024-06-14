Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757669
NewsIndia
YEDIYURAPPA

Karnataka High Court: No Arrest for Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa Before June 17 Hearing

POCSO Case Against BS Yediyurappa: The High Court has ordered that former Chief Minister Yediyurappa not be arrested in a POCSO case, while he is required to appear before the CID on June 17 and cooperate with the investigation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karnataka High Court: No Arrest for Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa Before June 17 Hearing

POCSO Case Against BS Yediyurappa: The High Court has instructed the police not to arrest former Chief Minister Yediyurappa in the POCSO case and has asked the EX-CM to cooperate with the investigation. The High Court has also directed Yediyurappa to appear before the CID in connection with the POCSO case on June 17. 

Yediyurappa was on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.
In March, the mother of the victim had filed a complaint against Yediyurappa the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, alleging that the former chief minister had sexually assaulted her daughter. In this regard, the brother of the victim filed a petition in the court.

The fast-track court hearing the petition issued a non-bailable warrant against Yediyurappa, directing his immediate arrest. According to a statement from Yediyurappa's office, he has applied for anticipatory bail at a special court, seeking prevention from arrest. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What advice did RSS give to BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Priyanka's 'secret plan'?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for death of more than 40 Indians in Kuwait?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there dispute over soil of Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: New rules for insurance people!
DNA Video
DNA: Chandrababu Naidu's 'multi-starrer' oath ceremony
DNA Video
DNA: Here God is also a business partner!
DNA Video
DNA: How Naveen Patnaik won hearts even after losing?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 days, 3 terrorist attacks..complete inside story!
DNA Video
DNA: What did Zeenia say on Miss AI contest?