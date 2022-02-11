Karnataka Hijab row: Classes 11, 12 and colleges to remain shut till Feb 16

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka that led to the closure of high schools and colleges, the state government announced that schools up to class 10 will resume from February 14 while the 11th to degree colleges classes and colleges will remain closed till February 16.

The decision comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister said that the call on the re-opening of higher classes will be announced later after further deliberations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CM had ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days in view of the ongoing protests pertaining to the ongoing hijab controversy

Talking to reporters, Bommai also referred to the three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, which while hearing pleas on the hijab row directed the state government to reopen schools, adding that students should not insist on wearing any religious dress till the matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High court hearing the Hijab issue on Thursday asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

The matter has been postponed by the court till Monday and the court has advised the state to resume classes but keep a check that no incident of violence erupts in the institutes.

The hijab controversy that began in January at a Government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out, has now reached the high court.

Live TV