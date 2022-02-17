Karnataka Hijab row handiwork of people using religion for political mobilisation: Report

New Delhi: The ongoing protests in Karnataka around `hijab` are the handiwork of a few people in limited pockets who might be aiming to use religious `identity` for political mobilisation. These people have also resorted to rumour-mongering regarding "maltreatment" and "heckling" of a girl from a minority community for wearing a hijab, according to India Blooms report.

According to India Blooms report, this is quite contrary to the general peaceful environment in the schools, colleges and universities in India, which is a country where law and order and social control prevail; therefore, anti-social people do not have free will. It is expected that the Karnataka protests would soon fizzle out.

The controversy was uncalled for as Government Girls PU College Karnataka issued the order for common dress code based on already existing Section 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, but the politically motivated groups tried to utilise this as an opportunity to divide the students aiming at destabilising the social fabric of the state and the country. India prides itself in its principle and practice of democracy and "unity in diversity", reported India Blooms.

The Karnataka High Court, which has received petitions against the order, has assured that the judgment would be based on "the constitution" and not on emotions.

"Indian educational institutions represent a rainbow culture in which, not only the constitutional spirit of "secularism" is maintained in "words and spirit", but also no discrimination is done on the basis of gender, religion, caste, creed and region.

In most of the parts of the country and in almost all the private schools, the students have a dress code, which they comply with without any objection including Muslim students. Given the pluralist and assimilative nature of Indian culture (Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb), society and polity such divisive tendencies would not be tolerated either by the people or the government.

The report said that directives about dress code by a Karnataka college needs to be seen in proper perspective, that is, they aim to instill and foster cosmopolitan and national identity as "common identity" for all the students rather than camouflaging personal, religious, regional or any other local identity without interfering with personal faith and choices.

Schools running properly: Education Minister BC Nagesh

Amid the ongoing Hijab ban row in Karnataka`s educational institutions, State Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh said that all schools are running properly and incidents of girls returning from school were reported in only 2-3 institutions.

Nagesh told ANI, "I am happy that all schools are running properly and almost all students are attending classes. Girls went back only in 2-3 schools," adding "Once we get a copy of the High Court judgment, we will make SOPs in this regard."

A Karnataka High Court bench of three judges, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi, is hearing several petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU College in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab. Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was similar in several colleges in Udupi district.

The Pre-University Education Board has released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV