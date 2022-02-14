हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
hijab row

Karnataka Hijab row: Schools reopen in state, students up to Class 10 return to classrooms

"Schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after reviewing the situation," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said while announcing the re-opening of schools for up to Class 10 on Sunday. The hearing of the petitions on allowing students to wear hijab will continue in the high court today

Pic courtesy: PTI

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing hijab row, schools for classes up to 10th standard re-opened on Monday (February 14) in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement on re-opening of the schools on Sunday. "Schools up to 10th standard will re-open from Monday. I have instructed the DCs, SPs and school administrations to conduct a peace committee meeting. Schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after reviewing the situation," Bommai had said. A decision regarding PUCs, colleges and universities can be expected after a review of the situation in the State, the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, the Tehsildar of Udupit district said, "Students are coming to school, the situation is peaceful and the district administration is following high court orders." Section 144 is imposed in Udupi district till Febuary 19.

The hijab row in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they were barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed that they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab. Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura sporting saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district. The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

The Karnataka High Court appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on the wearing of hijab in classrooms in the state. The Karnataka High Court on Friday uploaded the interim order passed on the petitions challenging the hijab ban in colleges in the state. The hearing of the petitions will continue on February 14.

hijab rowKarnatakaChief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
