Karnataka Hijab row verdict today; public gatherings banned in Bengaluru from March 15-21

New Delhi: Karnataka government has prohibited all the public gatherings in Bengaluru from March 15 to March 21 in view of the controversial Hijab row case verdict, announced Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

The Karnataka High Court will pronounce the verdict on the ongoing Hijab controversy on Tuesday (March 15).

“All types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in Bengaluru for one week from March 15 to March 21,” said Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

The Karnataka High Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, is slated to pronounce the judgement on the hijab issue on Tuesday morning.

The matter has been listed in the first half of the day.

The three-judge bench, which also comprised Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin had reserved the matter for judgement earlier after hearing arguments and counterarguments.

The Hijab controversy, the echo of which was heard in Lok Sabha as well and reached several other states including Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, began when six students from the Udupi Pre-University College for girls protested after being refused to enter classes wearing a hijab.

The protest soon spread to other districts to become a major controversy, and even led to tension, as some Hindu students started coming in saffron shawls.

The girls later approached the High Court and demanded that they should be allowed to enter classrooms while wearing hijabs.

