Karnataka IAS Vs IPS: Six Months After Social Media Spat, IPS Roopa, IAS Rohini Get New Postings

New Delhi: A woman IAS and IPS officer who had a social media spat in Karnataka are back in the headlines. Six months after the dispute with IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil, the Karnataka government has given a new posting to IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri. Rohini Sindhuri is the chief editor of the Karnataka Gazetteer Department. Meanwhile, the government has ordered to transfer IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil to the post of IGP of the Internal Security Division (ISD). This is the first time in seven months that Roopa has got a chance to perform her duty.

Who is IAS Rohini Sindhuri?

Rohini Sindhuri is an IAS officer of the 2009 batch of Karnataka cadre. She is originally from Andhra Pradesh. She has worked on various positions so far. Six months after the controversy with IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil, the government has assigned a new position to IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri. Currently, Rohini Sindhuri is the chief editor of the Karnataka Gazetteer Department.

What Position Did Rohini Sindhuri Get?

The government has issued an order to give Rohini Sindhuri this position, which she had been waiting for for many days. She has been instructed to take charge of the post of chief editor of the Karnataka Gazetteer Department until further orders.

Public Spats Between The Two

In February this year, IAS Sindhuri and IPS Roopa indulged in a public spat after the latter made shocking allegations against the former. Roopa, the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director, took to her social media account and alleged several "wrongdoings" of Sindhuri, who was the then Muzrai Department Commissioner.

Roopa accused the 2009-batch IAS officer of misconduct and released personal pictures of Sindhuri alleging that it was shared by her with a few male officers. Sindhuri, however, termed the allegations as baseless and said that Roopa, an IPS officer of the year 2000 batch, is making such comments against her out of personal hatred, and was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance.

Sindhuri said that she will take legal action for Roopa's actions amounting to misconduct and criminal offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The two senior officers had also accused each other of violating the Civil Services Conduct rules, and that they had brought it to the notice of the appropriate authorities.

The two have been indulged in a public spat in the past as well, and have also been involved in controversies separately in their official capacities.