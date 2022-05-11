हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

Karnataka IPS officer P Ravindranath resigns citing 'harassment'; 'no pressure at all' says state govt

Bengaluru: A senior IPS officer P Ravindranath posted in Karnataka resigned from his position on Wednesday, citing mental harassment. "I`m prematurely transferred with the intention of harassment, since I`ve taken legal action against people involved in fake caste certificate issue," Ravindranath’s resignation letter said.

Reacting to the issue, Karnataka Home Min Araga Jnanendra said, "If at all any officer was under any pressure, he must have given the complaint to a higher officer in inquiry. Resignation is not the solution, I didn't even know about his resignation.''

 

 

The Karnataka Home Minister also said that there was no pressure at all on any senior government officials. "I've asked the officials of the Police department & I got information that he had given a complaint to the Chief Secretary but Chief Secretary isn't in town. I've not got any information related to it. There is no pressure at all,'' the Karnataka Home Minister said.

Claiming that such resignations come during the tenure of every government, his cabinet colleague and Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar said, "Such resignations come during the tenure of every government, not only during the tenure of BJP government. They say they are doing this under pressure but sometimes there are some different internal matters. I don`t know why did he resign."

"Senior officers take their own decision. He has not blamed the government. Someone who works will always be under the pressure of one or the other kind. I am a minister, and I am under a lot of pressure but resignation is not the solution," Hebbar added. 

 

Karnataka, IPS, P Ravindranath, resignation, Araga Jnanendra, BJP
