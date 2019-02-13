हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Karnataka: JD(S) workers pelt stones at BJP MLA's home in Hassan over 'derogatory' remark against Deve Gowda

The incident took place after JD(S) party workers, who were protesting against the Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda outside his residence, started pelting stones at the BJP leaders.

Karnataka: JD(S) workers pelt stones at BJP MLA&#039;s home in Hassan over &#039;derogatory&#039; remark against Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: In a fresh political drama in Karnataka, the supporters Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) on Wednesday pelted stones at a BJP leader in Hassan district of the state causing serious head injuries to the BJP leader

The incident took place after JD(S) party workers, who were protesting against the Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda outside his residence, started pelting stones at the BJP leaders who were present at Gowda's residence.

The trouble started after an unverified audio tape allegedly featuring BJP MLA Preetham Gowda went viral, in which a person claiming to be Preetham Gowda had used derogatory statement for former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his CM son HD Kumaraswamy.

In the unauthenticated audio clip the man can be heard saying, "Deve Gowda would die soon and Kumaraswamy is unwell". He even adds that "JDS will be history soon"

Reports claim that the injured BJP leader has suffered serious injuries on his head and has been admitted in a hospital.

Preetham Gowda, a first time MLA, jumped into limelight after he managed to defeat JDS in Hassan, which is considered the fiefdom of Deve Gowda. BJP leaders claim that Preetham Gowda's victory had unnerved JD(S) and they are trying to intimidate him.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy said that he has been briefed on the matter by Mysore IG & Hassan SP. Talking to ANI, he said, "As per info, some followers of Deve Gowda were holding protest over statements made against him. Some BJP workers provoked them & the incident happened. I've asked police to probe the matter & take strict action."

 

