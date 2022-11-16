Karnataka KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Schedule RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in; web option entry begins TOMORROW- Check details here

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the round 2 counselling schedule. Round two counselling will begin tomorrow, November 17. The round two-seat matrix will be available after 4 p.m. tomorrow. Up to November 19, candidates will have the chance to change, remove, or rearrange their web options. The KCET 2022 counselling process entails document verification, choice submission, KCET 2022 seat allocation, and reporting to designated institutes. Candidates have until November 24 to exercise their choice preferences after KEA announces the results of round 2 counselling allocation. The seat acceptance fee must be paid before November 25.

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to enter preferences

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the KCET option entry window

Create a user id and password

KCET options will be displayed on the screen

Select KCET college, and courses preferences and submit

Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

The KCET 2022 counselling will be conducted by KEA over the course of two rounds, one extended round, and one special round. Candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture, agriculture science, veterinary, B-Pharma, and D-courses must go through counselling.