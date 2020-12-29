Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Speaker SL Dharme Gowda commits suicide, body found on railway track

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Speaker SL Dharme Gowda’s body was found on the railway track on Tuesday morning. According to police, Gowda was found dead on the railway track near Gunasagar, Kaddur in Chikmangluru.

As per reports, Gowda had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Gunasagar in Kadur on Monday evening. He had left his home alone on Monday evening around 7 PM in his Santro car.

When he did not return till 10 PM, a search was initiated to trace him. His body was later found lying on the railway track.

According to news agency ANI, a suicide note has also been recovered from Gowda’s body.

Karnataka: Body of SL Dharmegowda, Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. A suicide note has been recovered. — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

HD Deve Gowda, former PM and JDS leader, said, "It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man."

Dharmegowda was in news recently after a high drama at Karnataka Legislative Council where he was first forcefully seated at the Chairman's chair by BJP legislators before the Chairman's arrival and was dragged down by the Congress legislators.

The exact reason for the alleged suicide is not yet known. The Chikmangluru.Police have started the investigation.