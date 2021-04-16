Karnataka makes COVID-19 tests mandatory for pilgrims returning from Haridwar Kumbh Mela

Bengaluru: As the caseload in Karnataka crossed 11 lakh mark, the state government on Friday (April 16) made COVID-19 test mandatory for all pilgrims, who will be returning from Maha Kumbh mela in Haridwar.

The state Health Minister K. Sudhakar, while making the announcement emphasised upon the fact that the pilgrims should resume normal activities only after their COVID-19 test comes negative.

“Pilgrims returning to the state to take part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must return to their homes after their return and inspect the corona. I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after the negative in the Corona test report.,” Sudhakar said in a tweet in Kannada, which also has an attachment of an order from the state Health Department.

According to the latest information, over 1700 pilgrims have tested positive from across the country after participating in the Maha Kumbh mela between April 10-14.

“Pilgrims visiting the Kumbh mela at Haridwar should strictly comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Health Ministry on February 23, 2021,” stated the order.

Meanwhile, India records over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Friday (April 16, 2021). The new cases took India's total coronavirus count to 1.42 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry’s notification.

India reported 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases alongside 1,18,302 recoveries and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 15,69,743.

