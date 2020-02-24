Karnataka Minister BC Patil seeks shoot at sight law against those who speak ill of India

New Delhi: Karnataka's Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Monday (February 24) sought a shoot at sight law in India for those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans. Citing China's example, he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with traitors.

BC Patil told ANI in Chitradurga, "In my opinion there is need for a law that has to be brought in India - Shoot at Sight law has to brought in India for those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans. It is very much needed."

Patil further said, "They're enjoying food, water and air of India. Why should they be here if they raise 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan? In China, people are scared to talk against their country. I request PM Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with traitors."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police has booked All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan for allegedly making a hate speech at an anti-CAA rally in Kalaburagi recently. Kalaburagi is about 580 kms north of Bengaluru in the southern state.

Kalaburagi police commissioner MN Nagaraj told IANS on phone, "We have booked a case against Pathan for reportedly making a hate speech at an anti-CAA rally in the city on February 15 and summoned him to appear before us for interrogation by February 29."

The case has been lodged against the Mumbai-based Pathan under sections 153A and 117 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint by a local lawyer - Shwetha Omprakash Rathod that the former made provocative statements against the Hindu community.

Pathan is a former legislator of the AIMIM from Mumbai`s Byculla Assembly segment and a practicing lawyer in Maharashtra.

On receiving police summons for questioning at Kalaburagi, Pathan told reporters in Mumbai on Saturday that he had no intention to hurt the sentiments of any community and blamed the media for twisting his speech to defame him, his party and the minority community.

"I take back my words if they hurt anyone and apologise for the same," said Pathan, adding in a tweet that he was a proud Indian and respects the plurality of the country but was angry like many others who believe in the Constitution, with the government for imposing the CAA on the people.

Criticising Pathan for his hate speech, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi advised the former to refrain from making such provocative remarks in public.

Disowning Pathan`s speech and conduct, party`s Maharashtra unit president and Aurangabad Lok Sabha member Imtiyaz Jaleel said, "We will seek explanation from him (Pathan) on his remarks." Jaleel added that the party would give guidelines to its members on making public speeches.