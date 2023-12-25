trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702612
Karnataka Minister Triggers Row With Farmer-Drought Remark, BJP Reacts

Sharing the video of the minister's address on X, BJP Karnataka said that the ruling Congress party in the southern state is "full of ignorant fools."

In a remark that has triggered controversy among political parties, a minister from Karnataka has said that “farmers wish for droughts so that their loans get waived.” Karnataka’s Sugarcane Development Minister Shivanand Patil’s comment has invited backlash from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). 

“Krishna (river) water is free, electricity is also free. Several Chief Ministers have given free seeds and manure. The farmers have only one wish in their mind -- there should be a drought year after year so that their loans to get waived," Patil said at a gathering, adding that farmers should not expect the government’s help all the time.

Sharing the video of the minister’s address on X, BJP Karnataka said that the ruling Congress party in the southern state is “full of ignorant fools.”

Patil is the same minister who, earlier this year, had said that more farmers are committing suicide in Karnataka after the government announced a hike in compensation for the bereaved family.

He however, later said that he did not intend to hurt the sentiments of farmers in the state adding that his comments were an advice to the media to wait for official data on farmers suicide. 

In another controversial act, Patil was once seen sitting nonchalantly while others threw currency notes in the air.

 

