हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nupur Sharma

Karnataka: Miscreants hang effigy of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Belagavi

The police have registered a case against unknown miscreants for spreading enmity between communities, reports PTI.

Karnataka: Miscreants hang effigy of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Belagavi
File Photo

Miscreants on Friday hanged an effigy of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma from an electric wire resembling a public execution near a mosque on Fort Road, police said. As the issue triggered a public outrage, police along with the city municipal corporation removed it quickly, they added. The police have registered a case against unknown miscreants for spreading enmity between communities and disturbing peace in the society.

The BJP on June 5 suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Delhi Police had provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nupur SharmaProphet MohammadNaveen Kumar JindalKarnatakaBJP
Next
Story

Prophet Mohammad remarks row: Congress files complaint against Nupur Sharma, Navin Jindal in Assam

Must Watch

PT6M40S

Nupur Sharma: Protests across the country over controversial statement