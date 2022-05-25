हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka MLC polls

Karnataka MLC elections on June 3, BJP denies ticket to BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra

The Central Election Committee of the BJP has given tickets to Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, Hemlata Nayak, S Keshavprasad and Lakshmana Savadi while BS Yediyurappa`s son Vijayendra has been denied a ticket.

Karnataka MLC elections on June 3, BJP denies ticket to BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra
Image courtesy: ANI

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its candidates for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council which is to be held on June 3. The party has denied its MLC ticket to the son of former Chief Minister of the state and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. 

The Central Election Committee of the BJP has given tickets to Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, Hemlata Nayak, S Keshavprasad and Lakshmana Savadi while BS Yediyurappa`s son Vijayendra has been denied a ticket. Apart from this, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has also been given a ticket.

Earlier in the month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the biennial elections for 57 seats of the Rajya Sabha. 

The states where these biennial elections will be held are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana.

The ECI said that the notification on the biennial elections will be issued on May 24, 2022, while the last date for making nominations is May 31, 2022. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 3, 2022. The counting of votes will be held on June 10, after the polling process gets over, the statement read. 

