close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Karnataka: No threat to coalition government, says MB Patil after 2 Congress MLAs resign

Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi`s resignation comes at a time when cracks are seeming to appear in the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress coalition in the state.

Karnataka: No threat to coalition government, says MB Patil after 2 Congress MLAs resign
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@MBPatil

Bengaluru: In the backdrop of resignation filed by Congress legislators Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi from the Karnataka Assembly, Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil on Monday said there is no threat to the coalition government in the state.

"Ramesh is my dear friend and I will speak to him once again. As we know it is a game plan of BJP. There is no threat to the coalition government," said Patil.

Brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi echoed similar sentiments and said: "It was expected. Ramesh had been planning to resign from the last six months. This move does not affect our party or the government. Even if other one or two people resign, it will not do any harm to the government."

Sources said as many as four MLAs may resign in the coming days, including Mahesh Kumathalli, Pratap Gowda Patil and BC Patil.

Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi`s resignation comes at a time when cracks are seeming to appear in the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress coalition in the state.

However, the two parties have repeatedly said there is no threat to the alliance and the government would complete its full term.

In the recently-held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners. 

Tags:
CongressCongress MLAs resignMB Patil
Next
Story

Wall collapses in Pune's Ambegaon, at least six dead

Must Watch

PT22M33S

Mumbai rains: Wall collapses in Malad, at least 12 dead