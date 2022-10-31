Karnataka PGCET 2022 application form correction begins TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the PGCET 2022 application form correction window. The correction window is available to candidates who have registered for the Karnataka PGCET exam and desire to change any information provided on the registration form. The Karnataka PGCET application form modification period is open until November 2. According to the official notice, candidates' requests led to the availability of the option to alter the Karnataka PGCET 2022 application form. The Karnataka PGCET form correction feature allows applicants to change the information they entered when completing the application. Details like the exam location, name, father's and mother's names, and date of birth, however, cannot be changed.

Karnataka PGCET application form 2022: Here’s how to modify

Visit kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the link to edit the application form

Login using the registration number

The filled-in form will be displayed on the screen. Edit the required information.

Click on the submit button.

The PGCET admit card will only be distributed online to qualified and registered students on November 7, 2022. The ME/MTech/MArch portion of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 test will take place on November 19, the MBA and MCA portions will take place on November 20.