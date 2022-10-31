topStories
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA PGCET 2022

Karnataka PGCET 2022 application form correction begins TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The KEA opened the PGCET registration portal in online mode till October 29. Candidates interested in appearing for the PGCET exam held for admission into MBA, MCA, MTech, and ME courses were required to register online

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Karnataka PGCET 2022 application form correction begins TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the PGCET 2022 application form correction window. The correction window is available to candidates who have registered for the Karnataka PGCET exam and desire to change any information provided on the registration form. The Karnataka PGCET application form modification period is open until November 2. According to the official notice, candidates' requests led to the availability of the option to alter the Karnataka PGCET 2022 application form. The Karnataka PGCET form correction feature allows applicants to change the information they entered when completing the application. Details like the exam location, name, father's and mother's names, and date of birth, however, cannot be changed.

Karnataka PGCET application form 2022: Here’s how to modify

  • Visit kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on the link to edit the application form
  • Login using the registration number
  • The filled-in form will be displayed on the screen. Edit the required information.
  • Click on the submit button.

The PGCET admit card will only be distributed online to qualified and registered students on November 7, 2022. The ME/MTech/MArch portion of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 test will take place on November 19, the MBA and MCA portions will take place on November 20.

Live Tv

Karnataka PGCET 2022PGCET 2022pgcet applicationpgcet application 2022karnataka pgcet 2022 exam datekea pgcetpgcet exam date 2022pgcet application form 2022pgcet 2022 application date karnatakapgcet 2022 last datepgcet 2022 application datekea pgcet 2022pgcet 2022 application last date karnatakapgcet application last datepgcet 2022 application last datekarnataka pgcet registrationkarnataka pgcet 2022 syllabus

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series