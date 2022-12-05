Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022: Last date to raise objection TOMORROW at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022: The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key objection window will be closed tomorrow, December 6. Candidates can access and submit objections to the PGCET 2022 answer key via the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. On December 1, the PGCET answer keys for the MBA, MCA, and MTech programs were made public. Candidates must use the answer key cum objection link to contest the answer key. Only legitimate objections backed up by evidence will be taken into account. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the PGCET 2022 final answer key after examining the complaints made against the provisional answer key.

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to raise the objection

Go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Go to the admissions section and open the PG CET 2022 link.

Now, open the link to check answer keys.

Login with your CET number and date of birth.

View the answer key and follow the given steps to raise objections.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch entrance exams for the Karnataka PGCET were held on November 19 and 20, 2022. On December 1, 2022, the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2022 answer key was made public.