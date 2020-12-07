Karnataka PGCET, DCET Result 2020 declared; check qualifying status on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

BENGALURU: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka PGCET 2020 results on its official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov in or kea.kar.nic.in. Along with the result, the PGCET 2020 final answer key has also been released by the examination authority.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their score and qualifying status in the entrance exam by logging on to the website using their credentials.

KEA has also released Karnataka DCET Result 2020. The DCET and PGCET results were conducted on October 13 and 14, 2020 respectively.

Direct link to Karnataka PGCET results /

Direct link to Karnataka DCET results

As per the official notification on the KEA website, shortlisted candidates will be required to furnish original documents as per their eligibility at the time of verification. The counseling schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2020 will soon be released by the authority on its website. The registration for Karnataka DCET would commence from December 12.

If a candidate fails to provide the required original documents during the document verification process, then he/ she will not be eligible for admission to postgraduate courses in the new academic session.

Candidates who have qualified for the exam can register for the first round of admission and pay the fees on December 7 till 2 pm.

