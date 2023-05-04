Karnataka Polls 2023: BJP Leader Eshwarappa Burns Congress Manifesto Amid ‘Bajrang Dal Ban’ Row

Kalaburagi: Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Thursday burnt a copy of the election manifesto of the Congress and attacked the party for its proposal to ban Bajrang Dal if it came to power in Karnataka. Describing the outfit as a "patriotic organization", the former Deputy Chief Minister asked; "How dare they (Congress) have the courage to talk about banning Bajrang Dal".

The Congress in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organizations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion. Also Read: Owaisi Slams Congress Over ‘Bajrang Dal Ban’ In Manifesto

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organizations like Bajrang Dal, PFI, or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organizations," the Congress said in its manifesto.

Hitting out at the Congress, Eshwarappa dubbed it a "manifesto of Muslim League (of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah). The former State BJP chief said: "(KPCC President) D K Shivakumar says the entire Vokkaliga community is behind him and he will become Chief Minister, (Congress leader) Siddaramaiah says backward classes are with him, and he will become Chief Minister", accusing the two leaders of trying to spread hatred amongst communities. "We should arrest Shivakumar and Siddarmaiah first. Action should be taken against them," Eshwarappa, a former Minister, said.