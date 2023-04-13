Karnataka Polls: BJP MLA Nehru Olekar Quits Party Over Denial Of Ticket

New Delhi: BJP MLA Nehru Olekar resigned from the party on Thursday after being denied a ticket to run in the upcoming Karanataka Assembly elections. Discontent appears to be brewing within Karnataka's ruling BJP, with the party facing backlash after announcing two lists of candidates, with some aspirants who missed the bus expressing their displeasure. So far, the party has announced candidates for 212 of the Assembly's 224 seats. Voting will take place on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.

The 65-year-old two-time MLA from the Scheduled Castes community hit the streets along with his supporters to protest against the party overlooking him for the elections. He was replaced by Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar in Haveri (SC) constituency.

Olekar claimed that thousands of BJP workers were resigning from the primary membership of the party. "We would wait for the opinion of our workers and we will take a decision (future course of action) based on the outcome of a meeting with them," he said. He added that he had an offer from the JD(S) and another party.

Earlier this year, Olekar was convicted to two years' simple imprisonment on charges of corruption for allegedly diverting government funds to his contractor sons. The order was later stayed by the Karnataka High Court.

Other Karnataka BJP leaders who quit the party:

MP Kumaraswamy

Mudigere BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced his resignation from the party, after he was denied a ticket to contest the Karnataka Assembly polls, and blamed national General Secretary C T Ravi for not getting nominated. The three-time MLA said he will also be submitting his resignation as a legislator to the Assembly Speaker soon.

S. Angara

State Minister and six-time Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Angara S on Wednesday said that he would not campaign for the party while also announcing his exit from political activity. He announced this after being denied a party ticket for the upcoming polls.

Laxman Savadi

Former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi has also resigned as the Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of the BJP after losing the Athani constituency ticket. More leaders are likely to quit the BJP over the ticket denial.