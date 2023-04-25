Rahul Claims BJP Denied Ticket To Shettar As He Didn't Take '40% Commission'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appealed to the voters of the poll-bound state of Karnataka to not give more than 40 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming May 10 assembly elections. Addressing a public rally at Hangal town in Haveri district, the former Congress president requested the people to give at least 150 seats to Congress, "otherwise the BJP will again try to form a government". "Don`t give more than 40 seats to them," he reiterated. Rahul Gandhi said even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks of corruption, "he shares the stage with corrupt leaders who take 40 per cent commission". "This shows that he doesn`t fight against corruption," he said.

"Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar was denied a ticket by the BJP as he didn`t indulge in corruption, and as he did not take 40 per cent commission," the Congress leader said.

आपको पता है जगदीश शेट्टार जी को भाजपा ने टिकट क्यों नहीं दिया?



क्योंकि उन्होंने 40% कमीशन नहीं खाया, और अगर भ्रष्टाचार नहीं किया तो भाजपा टिकट नहीं देती।



भाजपा को ये 40 नंबर बहुत पसंद है, और कर्नाटक की जनता इस बार उन्हें 40 सीट ही देगी। pic.twitter.com/qS3qw8oAs7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 24, 2023

He further said: "An MLA`s son was caught red-handed in the Mysore Sandal Soap scam. There were many other scams, like Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, Assistant professor scam, Assistant Engineer job scam, etc. BJP formed the previous government by `stealing` MLAs with money. It was a stolen government."

"BJP leaders talk of Basavanna ji, they bow down before him but work against his teachings. The BJP makes one community fight against another. BJP leaders don`t follow Basavanna ji`s ideals, they help 2-3 billionaires but don`t care about problems of farmers and labourers," Rahul Gandhi said.

"BJP took 40 per cent commission from people in every contract in the last 5 years. Now, we (Congress) want to do something for the people," he added.

Congress' Four Poll-Promises In Karnataka

He further said: "We make four promises to the poor people of Karnataka -- `Gruha Lakshmi` scheme in which every woman head of a household will get Rs 2,000 a month; `Gruha Jyoti` scheme in which 200 units of free electricity will be given per month to every family."

"Anna Bhagya` scheme in which 10 kg free rice will be given to BPL families per month, and `Yuva Nidhi` scheme in which Rs 3,000 per month will be given to every graduate and Rs 1,500 per month will be given to every diploma holder. And this will be done on the very first day. They took a 40 per cent commission. We will fulfil these 4 promises," he added.