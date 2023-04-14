Days After Quitting BJP Over Ticket Denial, Karnataka Leader Joins Congress

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has decided to join the Congress, informed the party`s state president DK Shivakumar on Friday. Savadi, who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, on Friday met senior Congress leaders, including Shivakumar. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present. Shivakumar said a press conference will be held later today where Savadi will make his political switch official.

Ignoring Savadi's request, the BJP had earlier this week gave the Athani seat in Belagavi district to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli. Savadi, currently a BJP MLC, is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

Former BJP leader & former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi has joined Congress today, says State Congress president DK Shivakumar, in Bengaluru



Kumathalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

Discontent appears to be brewing within Karnataka's ruling BJP, with the party facing backlash after announcing two lists of candidates, with some aspirants who missed the bus expressing their displeasure. So far, the party has announced candidates for 212 of the Assembly's 224 seats. Voting will take place on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.

Most of the MLAs who defected and joined BJP, there by helping it to come to power, and also succeeded winning the subsequent bypolls on a BJP ticket, have retained their seats.

Other Karnataka BJP leaders who quit the party:

Nehru Olekar

BJP MLA Nehru Olekar resigned from the party on Thursday after being denied a ticket to run in the upcoming Karanataka Assembly elections. The 65-year-old two-time MLA from the Scheduled Castes community hit the streets along with his supporters to protest against the party overlooking him for the elections. He was replaced by Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar in Haveri (SC) constituency.

MP Kumaraswamy

Mudigere BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced his resignation from the party, after he was denied a ticket to contest the Karnataka Assembly polls, and blamed national General Secretary C T Ravi for not getting nominated. The three-time MLA said he will also be submitting his resignation as a legislator to the Assembly Speaker soon.

S. Angara

State Minister and six-time Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Angara S on Wednesday said that he would not campaign for the party while also announcing his exit from political activity. He announced this after being denied a party ticket for the upcoming polls.