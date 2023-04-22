Karnataka Polls: Officials Check Helicopter Used By DK Shivakumar's Family - Watch

New Delhi: Election officials searched the private helicopter in which Congress state president D K Shivakumar and his family flew from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday. Shivakumar's wife Usha, her son, daughter, and son-in-law were on their way to the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple to pray. As soon as the helicopter touched down in Dharmasthala, election officials rushed to inspect it. The pilot questioned the need to inspect the helicopter after the Election Commission was informed that it was not a vehicle on election duty. "We have already given the letter (to the Election Commission)," the pilot was heard saying in a viral video. "We have to check the helicopter," Election officials explained.

"That's exactly what I'm saying. This is not a campaign flight. We've already provided a letter stating that this is a private charter. Anyway, check," said the pilot. In the state, which goes to the polls on May 10, the Model Code of Conduct is in effect.

#WATCH | Flying squad of ECI and officials conducted a check of the helicopter used by State Congress president DK Shivakumar after it reached the helipad at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada. The party's state chief was travelling in the chopper.



The Election officials had also intercepted and checked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's car when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district on March 31. Ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, over Rs 253 crore worth unaccounted cash, gold, freebies, liquor and drugs have been seized in Karnataka, according to Election Commision officials.

Blame Game Intensifies Between Cong-BJP In Karnataka

The Congress on Saturday alleged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office is calling up the returning officers of various districts to find defects in the applications filed by its candidates and rectify the mistakes in those of BJP nominees contesting the May 10 Assembly election. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D K Shivakumar demanded that the Election Commission should investigate the matter and summon the call details of the CMO to ascertain the truth.

"A major conspiracy is going on to reject the applications of the Congress candidates," the party's Karnataka unit chief said in a press conference. He charged that some applications of the BJP candidates, for instance in Saundatti Yellamma constituency, are defective but the CMO "directly called the officer and directed him to make changes". "There is no need to elaborate how a big team is trying to reject (my) application. You all have been informed about it," the Congress state chief said.

Shivakumar said he has filed the election form 10 times yet "when they can do this to me then imagine what they can do to the ordinary candidates". "Pressure is being built on all the returning officers. There is rampant misuse of power. The EC must take note of it. The CMO must be investigated," the Kanakapura candidate demanded.

On Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's charge that the Congress was collecting 'bribe' from those candidates who have been given ticket to contest the Assembly election, Shivakumar retorted that his party was not collecting '40 per cent commission'. "We are only raising building fund for our party. We are collecting Rs 2 lakh from general candidates and Rs 1 lakh from SC/ST candidates," Shivakumar explained.

The opposition Congress is locked in a tussle with the ruling BJP to wrest power in Karnataka with the JD(S) also an important player as polling is just weeks away. Karnataka will vote in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.