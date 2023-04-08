Karnataka Polls: JDS Leader Abdul Aziz Resigns; Likely To Join Congress

Mysuru (Karnataka): Janata Dal (Secular) leader Abdul Aziz, who sought a ticket from the Narasimharaja assembly constituency, has resigned from JDS, which is a big setback for the party, said sources. The letter of resignation of Abdul Aziz, from the primary membership of the party and the post of secretary of the state unit has been submitted to the president of the state unit Changaai Mangalote Ibrahim. As per sources, JDS is yet to announce a candidate for this constituency after the resignation of Abdul. As per sources, his name hasn`t been announced in first list even though he contested in 2018 and lost. He had a good connection with the voters though he wasn`t given priority which made him take such a decision.

Along with his supporters, he met Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru today. After his meeting, he is likely to join Congress soon.

Notably, while the opposition Congress and Janata Dal-Secular have announced 166 and 93 candidates respectively so far, the ruling BJP is yet to announce its first list of candidates for the 224-seat assembly elections in Karnataka.

Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats. The model code of conduct had come into effect after elections were announced in the State.

Former JDS Leader LR Shivarame Joins BJP

Earlier on Wednesday, Former MP and expelled Janata Dal (Secular) leader LR Shivarame on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of the party`s state chief Nalinkumar Kateel and party national general secretary CT Ravi, in Bengaluru. In an exclusive interview with ANI after joining the BJP, Shivarame said, "In the next 10 days, many more leaders will be joining the BJP. The people of Karnataka want a double-engine government in the state and the party will form a majority government in Karnataka."

On why he left the JD(S), he said, "I have been in politics for the last 40 years. I started my career with the Youth Congress. But both in the JD(S) and the Congress, leadership couldn`t sustain promising, young members. Internal politics and clashes keep on happening regularly. You don`t even have the right to express your suggestions openly. That`s why I have decided to join the BJP".