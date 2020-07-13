Karnataka PUC II results 2020 to be declared on July 14

The results of the Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams or class 12 board exams will be announced on July 14 at 11.30 am, said Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday. The minister also announced that the students who appeared for all the papers in the First PU Examination but had failed in some subjects will be given general promotion.

"Second PUC examination results will be announced on Tuesday at 11.30 am. All the students will get information on their mobile phones.

After 12 noon, the results will be uploaded on the website karresults.nic.in," Kumar said in a video message. The PUC exam was conducted from March 4-21 but due to the coronavirus related lockdown, the last paper, which was to be conducted on March 23, was postponed and was taken up on June 18, he added.

"Our state is the first in south India to announce the PUC result. The results of 6.75 lakh students will be announced on Tuesday," the minister said. He said the supplementary examination has been cancelled. It was supposed to take place from July 16 to July 27 in the colleges itself and the results were to be announced on July 30.

"Today in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, we have taken a decision to promote students who would have had to appear for the supplementary examination, we have decided to promote them to the next class," Kumar said. He added that the students who did not appear for anyone of the papers during the annual examinations due to health or any other reasons will be asked to appear once the colleges reopen. Those who skipped the examination will not be given any general promotion, Kumar said.

The primary and secondary education department also decided to organise a bridge course called Setu Bandha in the Kannada DD Channel called Chandana from July 20 for 20 days for students of Class eight, nine and 10. First language subjects Kannada, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, second language English and third language Hindi will be taught besides teaching maths, science and social science in the Kannada language.

After 20 days, there will be regular classes in Kannada for eighth, ninth and tenth students. The minister added that in the coming days there will be regular classes in DD Chandana for students from the first standard to 10 standard in both Kannada and English medium.