Karnataka reports first case of South African COVID-19 variant, 29 cases of UK variant

Bengaluru: The first case of COVID-19 infection from the coronavirus variant from South Africa has been detected in Karnataka, the state health department said in its bulletin on Wednesday (March 10).

Till March 10, a total of 64 United Kingdom returnees have tested positive during RT-PCR tests. “A total of 26 primary contacts of these 64 people have also tested positive during RT-PCR tests,” the health department said.

As per results of tests done on international passengers till March 10, one person was tested positive for the South African strain of COVID-19 virus, the health department added.

A mutation of the COVID-19 virus was discovered in South Africa and announced in December 2020. Previously in September 2020 a UK strain of the virus had emerged.

So far, a total of 29 people have tested positive for the UK strain in Karnataka. 760 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state.

The total number of active cases in Karnataka is 7,456 and till March 10 evening the total number of Covid-19 positive cases stood at 9,56,801, which includes 12,379 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that India had held the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive with 20 lakh inoculation shots administered.

