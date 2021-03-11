हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covid-19 in india

Karnataka reports first case of South African COVID-19 variant, 29 cases of UK variant

The first case of COVID-19 infection from the coronavirus variant from South Africa has been detected in Karnataka, the state health department said in its bulletin on Wednesday (March 10).

Karnataka reports first case of South African COVID-19 variant, 29 cases of UK variant
Representational Image

Bengaluru: The first case of COVID-19 infection from the coronavirus variant from South Africa has been detected in Karnataka, the state health department said in its bulletin on Wednesday (March 10).

Till March 10, a total of 64 United Kingdom returnees have tested positive during RT-PCR tests. “A total of 26 primary contacts of these 64 people have also tested positive during RT-PCR tests,” the health department said.

As per results of tests done on international passengers till March 10, one person was tested positive for the South African strain of COVID-19 virus, the health department added.

A mutation of the COVID-19 virus was discovered in South Africa and announced in December 2020. Previously in September 2020 a UK strain of the virus had emerged.

So far, a total of 29 people have tested positive for the UK strain in Karnataka. 760 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state.

The total number of active cases in Karnataka is 7,456 and till March 10 evening the total number of Covid-19 positive cases stood at 9,56,801, which includes 12,379 deaths. 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that India had held the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive with 20 lakh inoculation shots administered. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covid-19 in indiaCoronavirus updateKarnataka COVID-19Covid-19 South Afarican variantCovid-19 UK variant
Next
Story

National Rail Plan aims to increase modal share of Railways in freight to 45 percent, says Piyush Goyal

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Exclusive: In conversation with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Delhi Budget 2021-22