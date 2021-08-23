Karnataka schools reopen for classes 9-12, CM Basavaraj Bommai interacts with students

Bengaluru: As the schools in Karnataka reopen for classes 9-12 from Monday (August 23), student we seen attending classes under strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. Schools in Karnataka reopen c from today. Visuals from a school in Kalaburagi.

A student from Kalaburagi, Shakia, told ANI, "Online classes used to be interrupted due to network issues. Here we can get our queries solved directly. Mask, sanitiser and social distancing is compulsory."

As the schools in the state reopened from Monday, Karnataka Chief Minsiter Basavaraj Bommai interacted with students at Government Pre University College in Malleswaram.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister personally went to government Pre University College and interacted with the students. He told the students about the safety precautions to take against the COVID-19 during school hours.

CM Basavaraj also encouraged them to maintain social distancing and hygiene in the school.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister tweeted, "All safety measures have been taken as suggested by the experts. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes & follow covid appropriate behaviour."

Bommai also urged his cabinet ministers to visit the campuses in their districts to encourage the students and teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes.

Meanwhile, schools in Tamil Nadu would also start functioning for Classes 9 to 12, as the state is gearing up to welcome students.

A guideline of the schedules would also be prepared with the possibility of shift classes being implemented in the state.

Education department officials told IANS that a schedule for opening of schools would be put in place this week itself. This would ensure that the schools are adhering to the standard safety norms and Covid-19 standard protocols.

