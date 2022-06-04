Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Srirangapatna town of Karnataka’s Mandya district from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday in wake of 'Srirangapatna Chalo' call given by VHP. “Over 500 police personnel deployed, 4 check posts installed. Route march taken out in the presence of SP N Yatish. Setting up of weekly market postponed (usually held on Saturday), liquor sale banned in 5 kms limits of Srirangapatna today. Masjid road closed, people not allowed in masjid today, CCTV cameras installed, special team formed to look after suspicious movements,” said Deputy Commissioner Aswathi S.

Some Hindu organisations have given a call to perform pooja at Jamia Masjid on Saturday. They claimed that the structure was originally a temple that was converted into a masjid.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed by the taluk administration and there is no permission for rallies/processions/protests in Srirangapatna town panchayat limits, said Mandya SP. “City is completely peaceful now and it will remain that way in coming days. We've made necessary arrangements. We've deployed our men, spoken to leaders & communicated to them about prohibitory orders in place. If any violation is done, they'll be facing a legal action,” he added. (With agency inputs)

