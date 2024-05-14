Karnataka Sex Scandal: JDS MLA HD Revanna Granted Bail In Kidnapping Case Linked To 'Sexual Abuse' By Son

New Delhi: JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka minister HD Revanna was released from the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday. The Special Court for Elected Representatives granted him bail in connection with a kidnapping case on Monday. On May 4, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested the 66-year-old former minister, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, in connection with an alleged case of abduction of a woman, which is linked to allegations of sexual abuse of women by his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Special court judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat heard the case and granted Revanna conditional bail. As the imprisoned leader walked free after six days in jail, his supporters greeted him with slogans, while a large convoy of vehicles followed him. Revanna went to meet his father, Deve Gowda.

The court imposed conditions on Revanna's bail, including the requirement that he execute a Rs 5 lakh bond, not leave the country, and not attempt to influence the victim or other parties involved in the case. Revanna's three-day police custody ended on May 8, and he was brought before the XVII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which remanded him to seven days of judicial custody until May 14.



The case was filed in response to a complaint from the woman's son, who claimed his mother had been sexually abused by Revanna's son, Prajwal. According to police sources, the woman was abducted to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal. The SIT has also taken custody of Revanna's confidant, Sathish Babanna, in connection with the case.



The SIT arrested Babanna on May 3 and allegedly rescued her from a farmhouse in Mysuru's Hunsur taluk on May 4, just hours before Revanna was arrested at Deve Gowda's residence in Bengaluru's Padmanabhanagar.

