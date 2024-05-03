New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sexual harassment case against JD-S MLA and former Karnataka minister H.D. Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, issued a lookout notice to him on Friday. According to sources, the lookout notice was issued to prevent him from leaving the country. In addition to the sexual harassment case in which his son and NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna is the second accused, Revanna has been named as the prime accused in the kidnapping of one of his son's sexual assault victims.

Revanna is facing arrest, and he has filed an anticipatory bail plea in court, which has been adjourned until Saturday. Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and blackmail, has already received a lookout notice. The sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna is becoming more serious, with victims and their families approaching the police after the SIT launched its investigation.

Meanwhile, JD-S state President and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy demanded on Friday that the SIT issue a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claimed that Prajwal Revanna raped 300 to 400 women, claiming that he "seems to have information regarding the case".

He also claimed that a prominent Karnataka leader keeps approximately six to seven victims in a farmhouse. "Unnecessarily, the names of his father (Revanna) and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda are being dragged in. The case is being used to spread propaganda during elections," Kumaraswamy, who was in Raichur, said.

When asked if the scandal would have an impact on his party's alliance with the BJP, he insisted that he first address the Prajwal case. "The opponents will not be able to hurt me or Deve Gowda with this slanderous campaign," he said.