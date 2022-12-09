topStoriesenglish
Karnataka SHOCKER! Woman SET ABLAZE her daughters due to family dispute, one dies

Locals witnessed the woman, an Andhra Pradesh resident, seated atop the hills and went to the scene after smelling a burning odour, details below.

  • One of them died, while the other was brought to the hospital for treatment
  • The infant has received significant burn injuries and is listed in critical condition
  • Woman also intended to commit suicide by burning herself on fire

Karnataka SHOCKER! Woman SET ABLAZE her daughters due to family dispute, one dies

Karnataka: In a shocking incident, a woman is accused of setting her two children on fire on Wednesday in the Kolar district of Karnataka's Anjanadri hills, close to Mulbagal. One of them died, while the other was brought to the hospital for treatment. The infant has received significant burn injuries and is listed in critical condition. Locals noticed the woman, an Andhra Pradesh resident, sitting atop the hills and went to the site after smelling a burning odour originating from the scene. The woman then admitted to the onlookers that she had set fire to her two children. Police officials said, “A woman, Jyoti, set ablaze her 2 daughters due to family dispute in Mulabagilu, Kolar dist on Wednesday. Her 6-year-old daughter died while another sustained injuries & was rushed to hospital. The woman too was about to set herself ablaze but was stopped by locals”, quoted by ANI. 

As quoted by ANI, a Police official said, “The woman, Jyoti has been taken into custody by the police and is being interrogated. Victims are residents of Kurubanahalli in Ramasamudram, Andhra Pradesh”.

She also intended to commit suicide by burning herself on fire. The villagers, however, stopped her from doing so. After receiving the information, police went to the scene and took the two children to the hospital. Following the filing of a case, the cops started an investigation. Domestic troubles are claimed to be the cause of the woman's unexpected action.

