Karnataka

Karnataka shuts schools, colleges in THESE districts for June 13 - Check details

All government and private educational institutes will remain close on June 13 due to the legislative council elections.

Karnataka shuts schools, colleges in THESE districts for June 13 - Check details
Image credit: PTI

New Delhi: After closing the schools and colleges due to Covid-19, Hijab row, the Karnataka government has once again ordered a day off for schools and universities in the state for June 13, 2022, due to the legislative council elections. In the districts of Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttara Kannada, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

All government and private educational institutes will remain close on June 13 in the above mentioned districts of Karnataka as the government has also declared a day off for all teachers and graduates working in government-aided, unaided, private schools and colleges, state and central government agencies, factories, and other organisations to facilitate them to cast their vote.

Elections will be conducted for four legislative council seats, three of which will be contested by the Bhartiya Janata Party, the BJP, and Congress on June 13, 2022. The Janata Dal-Secular will be a contender for the seat if it wants to keep it.

