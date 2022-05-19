Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka SSLC Class 10th 2022 exam results will be declared on Thursday (May 19). The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka Board Class 10th result 2022 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scorecards at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

About 8 lakh students in the state had taken up SSLC exams. This was the first time after the Covid-19 hiatus that the exams were conducted in the normal pattern.

Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Where to check class 10th results?

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th results 2022 on its official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka Board Class 10 Result 2022: How to check KSEEB SSLC results?

Once Karnataka Board Class 10th Results 2022 are announced, visit the official website of KSEEB - sslc.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the SSLC 10th exam result 2022 link.

link. Enter the login credentials including registration number/roll number.

Your Karnataka Board SSLC (Class 10) Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

It is noteworthy that as many as 8,73,846 students including 4,52,732 boys and 4,21,110 girls were reportedly enrolled for the exams this academic year. Four students belonging to the third gender and 5,307 specially-abled children also reportedly took up exams.

The Karnataka SSLC 2022 examinations were conducted between March 28 and April 11.

