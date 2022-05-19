हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka SSLC board exams

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: KSEEB Class 10th results to be declared at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, know how to check

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Class 10th Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will announce the Karnataka Board Class 10 result 2022 on its official websites at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: KSEEB Class 10th results to be declared at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, know how to check
Karnataka Board (KSEEB) SSLC (Class 10th) Result 2022 will be announced on May 19

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka SSLC Class 10th 2022 exam results will be declared on Thursday (May 19). The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka Board Class 10th result 2022 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scorecards at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in

About 8 lakh students in the state had taken up SSLC exams. This was the first time after the Covid-19 hiatus that the exams were conducted in the normal pattern.

Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Where to check class 10th results?

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th results 2022 on its official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in

Karnataka Board Class 10 Result 2022: How to check KSEEB SSLC results?

  • Once Karnataka Board Class 10th Results 2022 are announced, visit the official website of KSEEB - sslc.karnataka.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the SSLC 10th exam result 2022 link.
  • Enter the login credentials including registration number/roll number.
  • Your Karnataka Board SSLC (Class 10) Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

It is noteworthy that as many as 8,73,846 students including 4,52,732 boys and 4,21,110 girls were reportedly enrolled for the exams this academic year. Four students belonging to the third gender and 5,307 specially-abled children also reportedly took up exams.

The Karnataka SSLC 2022 examinations were conducted between March 28 and April 11.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karnataka SSLC board examsKarnataka SSLC ResultsKarnataka Class 10th ResultsKSEEB
Next
Story

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Kannada actress Chetana Raj’s fatal cosmetic surgery

Must Watch

Thousands hospitalised as latest sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill