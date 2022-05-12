हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC result 2022 to be released next week at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, details here

The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be released on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. 

Karnataka SSLC result 2022 to be released next week at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, details here
Credits: PTI

New Delhi: The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 result 2022 is likely to be announced this month. The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be released on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. 

Karnataka SSLC result 2022 is likely to be announced in May, said Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) official. 

"The SSLC, 10th exam result 2022 is likely to be announced by May-end. The 10th exam result will be available on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in," the official told Careers360.

The students need to note that KSEEB earlier released the SSLC answer key on April 12.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1. Go to the official website KSEEB - sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the SSLC 10th exam result 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter the login credentials- registration number/ roll number

Step 4. Ypur SSLC 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download 10th result 2022 and take a print out for further reference

It may be noted that around 8.73 lakh students appeared for the SSLC, Class 10 exam which was concluded on April 11.

In order to access Karnataka SSLC score card 2022, students will be required to enter their registration number.

The KSEEB Karnataka Board Class 10 supplementary exams 2022 will be conducted in the last week of June. 

