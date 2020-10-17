Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2020 announced on karresults.nic.in

KSEEB SSLC supplementary exam 2020: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has now declared the awaited results for SSLC supplementary exams for this year. Students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam can now check the results from the official website at kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Students who had not been able to clear the SSLC examinations conducted in June were given a chance to appear for the Supplementary examinations.

The exams were conducted between September 21 to 28. A few days earlier, the results for the PUC supplementary results were also declared on October 9.

How to check Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official result website of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in

STEP 2: On the home page, the link for the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results is now active. Click on the link provided

STEP 3: Add your registration number and date of birth to view the Karnataka SSLC result.

Students are advised to take a printout of the results for future reference.

Click here to get the direct link to check Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2020

The KSEEB had earlier conducted the SSLC i.e. 10th results on August 10th.

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2020 date sheet was released on August 25, 2020. The admit card was released a week before on the official site.

This year the pass percentage recorded was 71.80 percent. Most students scored 100/100 in their third language and overall 6 students scored 625/625 this year.

