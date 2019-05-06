close

NEET exam 2019

Karnataka students who missed NEET exam due to train delay to get another chance: Prakash Javadekar

Hundreds of NEET aspirants had missed the examination across Karnataka on Sunday due to a  7-hour delay of the Hampi Express.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday announced that the students from Karnataka who missed the NEET examinations due to train delay will be given another chance to take the test. 

"Happy to announce that Karnataka students who missed NEET exam due to railway delay will get another chance," read Javadekar's tweet. 

The Hampi Express from Hubli to Mysuru was running on a diverted route due to maintenance work between Guntakal-Kalluru. Students from North Karnataka, especially from Hubballi, Ballari, Hospet and nearby areas relied on Hampi Express which was supposed to reach Bengaluru at 7 am. However, the train reached Bengaluru only at 3 pm.

As the chaos marred the examination, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy joined students and their parents to demand that a special examination for those who could not appear for NEET be held. He also said that a last-minute

