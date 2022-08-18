KTR Results 2022: Department of School Education, Karnataka has declared the Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2022 Results. Candidates who took the Graduate Primary Teacher Recruitment, GPTR Exam in May can now see their results on the official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in. On August 17, 2022, the Karnataka GPTR Results 2022 were announced. In the month of May, a teacher recruitment exam was held. The outcome has been made public for 63 candidates.

Candidates can examine their individual results for papers 2 and 2 on May 21, 2022 and May 22, 2022. Paper 3 marks and descriptive answer papers have also been made available to candidates. ALSO READ: CUET Phase 4 Exam BIG UPDATE: Technical Glitches continue; students claim exam cancelled at their Centres

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2022 Results - How to check results

Visit the official website – schooleducation.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link given for – GPTR 2022 Candidate’s Marks

A new page will open, enter your application number and date of birth

Your Karnataka GPTSR Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can correct the information in their applications, according to the official announcement. Candidates can change their father's and mother's names, birth date, educational degree, B.Ed, and CTET scores. Candidates can make these changes between August 18 and August 24, 2022.







