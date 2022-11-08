Karnataka TET 2022: KARTET Answer key to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at schooleducation.kar.nic.in- Check time and more here

KARTET 2022: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh today announced that the answer key for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) will be published by this weekend. Once released, candidates will be able to check the answer key at the official website — schooleducation.kar.nic.in. KARTET or Karnataka TET was held in two sessions for a duration of two and a half hours each. Morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm for TET paper 1 and afternoon session from 2 pm to 4:30 pm for paper 2.

Nagesh took to his official Twitter handle to share the schedule. “The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) was conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who applied, 92 per cent appeared for the examination. Answer key will be published by this weekend,” he tweeted.

KARTET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit the Karnataka TET official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in or sts.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the “KARTET 2021 answer key”

Click to login using credentials.

Karnataka TET answer key for paper 1 and 2 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download for future reference

The state education department will upload the Karnataka paper 1 answer key on the official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in or schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates who score 60 percent marks, ie. at least get 90 questions correct out of the total 150, will qualify the exam.