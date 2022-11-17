Karnataka TET 2022: KARTET last date to raise objections TODAY, Result to be out on THIS DATE at schooleducation.kar.nic.in- Check time and more here

KARTET 2022: The deadline for raising objections to the Karnataka TET is November 17. Candidates may voice their concerns about the answer key through the School Education Department's official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Karnataka TET 2022 answer key was released on November 10. The Karnataka TET examination was conducted on November 6, 2022. A total of 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination. According to reports KARTET result will be out on 25 Nov, however official date is yet to be confirmed.

KARTET Answer Key 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of School Education Department, Karnataka at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the objection link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Raise objections to the KARTET answer key

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by them. The answer key can be checked on official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates can raise the objections against the KARTET provisional answer key till November 17 up to 5:30 pm. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to log in using their credentials. As per the official update by the School Education department, objections will be submitted in the online mode only along with proper justification supporting the objection.