topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KARTET 2022

Karnataka TET 2022: KARTET last date to raise objections TODAY, Result to be out on THIS DATE at schooleducation.kar.nic.in- Check time and more here

Candidates can raise the objections against the KARTET provisional answer key till November 17 up to 5:30 pm. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to log in using their credentials.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 01:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Karnataka TET 2022: KARTET last date to raise objections TODAY, Result to be out on THIS DATE at schooleducation.kar.nic.in- Check time and more here

KARTET 2022: The deadline for raising objections to the Karnataka TET is November 17. Candidates may voice their concerns about the answer key through the School Education Department's official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Karnataka TET 2022 answer key was released on November 10. The Karnataka TET examination was conducted on November 6, 2022. A total of 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination. According to reports KARTET result will be out on 25 Nov, however official date is yet to be confirmed. 

KARTET Answer Key 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of School Education Department, Karnataka at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the objection link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Raise objections to the KARTET answer key

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by them. The answer key can be checked on official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates can raise the objections against the KARTET provisional answer key till November 17 up to 5:30 pm. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to log in using their credentials. As per the official update by the School Education department, objections will be submitted in the online mode only along with proper justification supporting the objection.

Live Tv

KARTET 2022Karnataka TETKarnataka TET 2022KarTETTeacher Eligibility Testsarkari naukrisarkari resultTeaching JobsKARTET 2022 Answer keyKARTET Answer keyKARTET Result

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?