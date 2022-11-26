topStoriesenglish
Karnataka TET 2022: KARTET Result to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at schooleducation.kar.nic.in- Check date and time here

The Karnataka TET examination was conducted on November 6, 2022. A total of 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination

KARTET 2022: The deadline for raising objections to the Karnataka TET was November 17. Candidates may voice their concerns about the answer key through the School Education Department's official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Karnataka TET 2022 answer key was released on November 10. The Karnataka TET examination was conducted on November 6, 2022. A total of 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination. According to reports KARTET result will be out on Dec 2, however official date is yet to be confirmed. 

Karnataka TET Result 2022: Steps to download Result

Go to official website of The Department of Public Instruction - schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Click on ‘KARTET-2022 - Results’ link.

A new page will open  (https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/) where you are required to enter your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Download TET Result 2022

The final key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by them. The answer key can be checked on official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. As per the official update by the School Education department, objections will be submitted in the online mode only along with proper justification supporting the objection.

