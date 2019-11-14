Karnataka Urban Local Body Election Results: Congress wins 151 seats, BJP 125, JD(S) 63

The results of Karnataka Urban Local Body (ULB) election were declared on Thursday (November 14) with the Congress finishing on top after winning 151 out of 418 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party finished at second place after winning 125 seats, while former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) ended at third place as it won 63 seats. Independents won 55 seats and Others emerged victorious on 23 seats. The CPM managed to win only one seat.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed happiness over his party's performance in ULB election and said that the Congress has emerged as number one party in the state.

"@INCIndia again comes out on top, winning highest number of seats for the 418 seats in the Karnataka Urban Local Bodies election. We’ve won 151 and are number 1 in Karnataka. Congrats to all the winners," tweeted Rao.

In Ballari district, election was held on a total of 43 seats, out of which the Congress won 16 seats, BJP 20 and JD(S) four. The BJP performed superbly in Dakshina Kannada as the saffron party succeeded in winning 44 out of 60 seats. The Congress finished a distant second winning only 14 seats. The JD(S) drew a blank in this district.

In Chikkaballapur district, the JD(S) finished as the most popular party as it won 20 out of 62 seats. The BJP fared poorly in this district winning only three seats, while the Congress grabbed 16 seats.

In Kolar district, there was a direct fight between the Congress and JD(S) and the former won 32 out of 101 seats in this district. The JD(S) won 20 seats and the BJP only eight. Independents performed very well in Kolar district as 33 of them emerged successful in ULB election.