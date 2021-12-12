Karnataka: Video of students assaulting teacher in school goes viral, Education Minister directs action

New Delhi: A shocking video has surfaced on social media where a group of students of a high school in Davanagere can be seen allegedly misbehaving and assaulting a teacher during classes.

The video was shot at High School Nallur in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district and has gone viral on social media.

In the video, students can be seen reportedly misbehaving with one Hindi teacher when he entered the classroom. The video clearly shows one of the students trying to assault the teacher with a dustbin, which he later puts it on the head of the teacher.

As soon as the video surfaced online, the netizens demanded stringent action against the students.

Watch the shocking video here:

Student of Nallur Govt school put Dustbin on Hindi teacher's head while he was lecturing , Students also attempt to assault with dustbin , few group of students found having pan masala , cigarette, gutka , and drinks . pic.twitter.com/w68txYOxvk — Mohammed Razzack (@actrazz__626) December 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh took cognisance of the incident and directed a probe and strict action.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “Assault on a teacher by students at a school in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district cannot be tolerated. Education Department and police probing the matter. Instructed to take appropriate action. We will always be with teachers.”

In a viral video, some students were seen misbehaving with a senior teacher, assaulted him with a dustbin. "Assault on the teacher will not be tolerated. I've instructed to take appropriate action," tweets BC Nagesh, Primary & Sec Education Min (Screengrab from the viral video) pic.twitter.com/Fw7RUu9nNp — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Live TV